A 14-year-old boy with a failing kidney is seeking a donor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) -- A Tennessee family is sending an urgent message seeking help for their 14-year-old son.

The teen known for a positive spirit has only one kidney and is looking for a donor because it is slowing and failing.

While the search continues, his family made sure this holiday season was one he will remember.

“We’re good. We’re good. We’re good. Still 13 and 13,” said 14-year-old Noah Garcia.

His new place is a grand Christmas gift.

His father Eli and mother Melissa Garcia of have just converted a space in the garage into a room for Noah.

“OK. We’re good. I have a big TV and a football field on one of my walls, which I’m excited about,” Noah said.

“I told him when he goes to school, I’m going to be in there hanging out,” Eli Garcia said. “He’s really good at video games. I used to be the champ, but not anymore.”

“Very true,” Noah said.

“I kind of let them win, to be honest with you,” Eli Garcia said.

“He claims he’s the best, but it’s not true,” Noah said.

“He’s a really good kid. I always feel bad for him because of what he’s had to go through,” Eli Garcia said.

Noah’s struggles began before he was born.

“He had something wrong with his kidney. He had hydronephrosis,” Melissa Garcia said.

Before kindergarten, one of his kidneys was removed, and his problems continued.

“He’s only got one kidney that barely works,” Eli Garcia said.

“It’s not functioning all the way, and it’s at 15%, and it’s slowly failing, so,” Noah said.

“He’s on the transplant list right now,” Eli Garcia said.

“I’m not a match. My husband can’t be a donor, and his siblings can’t be donor,” Melissa Garcia said.

“Blood type is B or O,” Noah said.

“We just need somebody who is willing to see if they could be a match,” Melissa Garcia said.

“Sometimes I forget that he’s just a 14-year-old little boy. Sometimes because of the surgeries, I’ve seen him, he’s had to go through. It’s tough. No parent wants to see their kids go through that,” Eli Garcia said.

But during the tough Christmas season, the family’s been there for Noah all the way.

They’re doing social media pushes on Instagram at Kidney for Noah Jack.

And his room, this Christmas present, was built so that after surgery Noah wouldn’t have to go up and down stairs for a while.

It’s a powerful gift as Noah waits for another gift.

“The whole family is supportive of Noah. We are there for each other,” Melissa Garcia said.

You can visit Kidney for Noah Jack on Instagram if you would like to help in the family’s search.

