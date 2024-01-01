Bird enthusiasts participate in 124th Annual Christmas Bird Count at Travertine Nature Center

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Park Ranger Megan Wilkins says what started as a traditional Christmas ‘Side Hunt’, turned into one of the oldest citizen science projects in North America, beginning in 1900.

“Whoever could shoot the most won, so they flipped that on its head and said hey instead of shooting all the birds when we go on our Christmas hunt, lets hunt them in the sense that we count them,” Wilkins said.

She says the Christmas bird count helps the National Audubon Society to gather, collect and analyze data for use in conservation science.

“Knowing where they are not only as a park but as part of a larger project is tracking where are the birds this month, that month, the next month, because we can’t just protect birds in one spot because they do not stay in one spot,” Wilkins stated.

Wilkins says the data collected from bird counts are used to help researchers understand migratory patterns of different bird species.

“Its really important to gather not just those common birds but what are those birds that are not here as often and trying to find out what’s going on with those populations, is it just one or two birds that got blown off course? Or is it the start of maybe something as a bigger trend,” Wilkins added.

She says anyone can participate in the annual Christmas bird count, lasting through January 5th.

“All you need is a pair of eyeballs to get started, and just go out and wonder what is that bird, some are going to be a little more difficult than others, start with easy ones, everyone pretty much knows what a cardinal looks like, just start there and work your way out,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.