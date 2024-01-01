Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bird enthusiasts participate in 124th Annual Christmas Bird Count at Travertine Nature Center

Bird enthusiasts participate in 124th Annual Christmas Bird Count at Travertine Nature Center
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Park Ranger Megan Wilkins says what started as a traditional Christmas ‘Side Hunt’, turned into one of the oldest citizen science projects in North America, beginning in 1900.

“Whoever could shoot the most won, so they flipped that on its head and said hey instead of shooting all the birds when we go on our Christmas hunt, lets hunt them in the sense that we count them,” Wilkins said.

She says the Christmas bird count helps the National Audubon Society to gather, collect and analyze data for use in conservation science.

“Knowing where they are not only as a park but as part of a larger project is tracking where are the birds this month, that month, the next month, because we can’t just protect birds in one spot because they do not stay in one spot,” Wilkins stated.

Wilkins says the data collected from bird counts are used to help researchers understand migratory patterns of different bird species.

“Its really important to gather not just those common birds but what are those birds that are not here as often and trying to find out what’s going on with those populations, is it just one or two birds that got blown off course? Or is it the start of maybe something as a bigger trend,” Wilkins added.

She says anyone can participate in the annual Christmas bird count, lasting through January 5th.

“All you need is a pair of eyeballs to get started, and just go out and wonder what is that bird, some are going to be a little more difficult than others, start with easy ones, everyone pretty much knows what a cardinal looks like, just start there and work your way out,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Family and friends of Southeastern Oklahoma State student Jesse Gardner got together last...
Boswell family hosts watch party for college freshman competing in National College Cornhole Championship
Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw
Even though New Year’s Eve isn’t the best time of the year for the business, Paxton Trojacek...
Firework shoppers out in Texoma ahead of New Year’s Eve

Latest News

How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
Volunteers at INCA RSVP distribute food boxes for seniors
Volunteers at INCA RSVP distribute food boxes for seniors
Ardmore receives new UVED traffic camera aiming to keep uninsured drivers off the road
Ardmore receives new UVED traffic camera aiming to keep uninsured drivers off the road
With anchor Brenda Teele & chief meteorologist Steve LaNore.
Overnight Weather: Dec 26-27, 2023