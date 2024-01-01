Canadiens bring losing streak into game against the Stars

Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (22-9-4, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -278, Canadiens +220

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has gone 12-5-1 at home and 22-9-4 overall. The Stars have scored 126 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Montreal is 15-16-5 overall and 8-7-3 in road games. The Canadiens have conceded 122 goals while scoring 99 for a -23 scoring differential.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 11 goals with 25 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Carey Price: out (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body), Alex Newhook: out (lower body).

