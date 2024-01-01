Wish List
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) - According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 10,000 firework accidents were reported last year. Local fire departments and firework store owners warn how fireworks can cause a big problem without safety precautions.

Ardmore Fireworks Warehouse President Kent Herzog says its important to know what you’re getting from a trusted retailer.

“All fireworks that are imported into the United States there will be a UN 336 message on the fireworks. That is a universal signal that they are consumer fireworks, and only use consumer fireworks,” Herzog said.

He says its important to keep an eye on your children when using fireworks.

“You want to follow all the warning labels and we don’t recommend any fireworks to be used without adult supervision,” Herzog stated.

Durant Fire Captain Jay Bergner says not disposing of your fireworks properly can quickly become a fire hazard.

“Not letting them cool off or wet them down, and then go ahead and throw them into the polycarbonate dumpsters and that’s where we get most of our calls,” Bergner stated.

Herzog says its never a good idea to play with fireworks while under the influence.

“The problems that we have seen with fireworks are misuse of the fireworks. We don’t recommend anyone who is drinking anything, or anything like that to use fireworks,” Herzog said.

He also recommends having a few safety precautions before shooting fireworks.

“It can be a bucket with some water, a wet towel, it can be a broom or something like that. Of course you don’t want to use fireworks in tall grass or windy conditions,” Herzog added.

All as ways to stay safe heading into the new year.

