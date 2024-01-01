Texoma firework stand review their NYE sales

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -In Texoma, celebrating with fireworks for New Year’s Eve isn’t as popular compared to the Fourth of July.

However, this year was a booming success for Pop-A-Lot Fireworks and Christi’s Fireworks in Grayson County.

“It was a good New Year’s, probably our best ever,” said Christi Cameron, Owner of Christi’s Fireworks.

Christi’s Fireworks in Van Alstyne has been in business for 44 years.

The weather was nice, it fell on a good day where people had today off,” Cameron said.

“Our shelves are not totally empty, but they’re pretty big spots opened up from things that we have sold,” said Pam Schuler, Co-owner of Pop-A-Lot Fireworks.

Schuler said sparklers were a big hit this year, “we were pretty much sold out of sparklers, the only thing left that we have is the big 36-inch sparklers and we don’t have too many of those.”

Post-COVID, many fireworks stands struggled with shortages and inflation.

However, that wasn’t the case this past weekend, “shipping has come down tremendously, it’s half of what it was when we were buying right after COVID, so things that are coming in, are coming in cheaper and we will reflect our prices to show that,” Schuler said.

But the Fourth of July might be a different story, “the prices are probably going to go way up,” Cameron shared.

Despite the holiday passing, Pop-A-Lot Fireworks chose to open its stands Monday, “we can be open legally, so why not open the window and sell,” Schuler said.

For New Year’s Eve, Texas stands may legally sell from December 20 through the first of January.

The next holiday they can re-open their doors is Texas Independence Day, allowing them to sell from February 25 to March 2.

