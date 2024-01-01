Wish List
Volunteers at INCA RSVP distribute food boxes for seniors
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OAKLAND, Okla. (KXII) - INCA RSVP Director Wanda Gray says they are giving out 96 boxes to seniors at the Oakview Baptist Church in Oakland.

“They get the shelf stable milk, they get cereal, beans rice pasta canned vegetables and canned fruit, and commodity cheese - that’s big,” Gray said.

Gray says its their way to help the community.

“The average snap beneficiary for our food boxes only get about $23 a month in assistance, so these food boxes actually provides them with maybe another two weeks of supplemental food,” Gray stated.

She says they can even make deliveries.

“We have roughly 42 volunteers over the 9 counties, and they serve approximately 120-125 home bound individuals, just making sure that they have the supplemental food and the companionship that they might not always get,” Gray added.

Gray says they’re hoping to make access to food even easier, with a can opener drive running through the end of January.

“We will be distributing those to all of the food pantries in our 9 county service area where they can hand these out to the people they think need them most,” Gray stated.

She says its the joy of giving, all year long.

“The feeling of joy just from helping others that you get is indescribable, being able to visit with the volunteers and knowing that what you are doing is making a difference in someone’s life is priceless,” Gray said.

