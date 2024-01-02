Texoma Local
Busy start to the New Year for Texoma law enforcement

According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested five individuals for driving while intoxicated.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) -New Year’s Eve weekend is usually filled with celebration.

“Anytime you’re going to go out, you’re going to leave home, you plan on drinking alcohol, have a plan on how you’re going to get home,” said Sherman Sergant Brett Mullen.

But some Texomans didn’t have a plan, Sherman Police said instead, they landed themselves behind bars.

“This weekend, between the 30th and the first, we had two DWI arrests and two public intoxication arrests, which is pretty much on par with what we did the year before,” Mullen added.

According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested five individuals for driving while intoxicated.

“Out of the 314 calls that the Denison Police Department officers responded to, we had one DWI,” said Haley Banks, spokesperson for the Denison Police Department.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told News 12 that they arrested six people in Grayson County for DWI, another in Cooke County, and one person in Fannin County also got a free ride to jail.

“If you are drinking or intoxicated, do not get behind the wheel, not only can you save your lives, but the lives of others,” Banks added.

Across the Red River, Durant Police arrested seven motorists for driving under the influence, had one public intoxication arrest, and six firework complaints.

“We had 17 fireworks calls this last weekend,” Mullen said.

That number is half of what they got a year ago, “we don’t know if it’s there was less fireworks being fired off or if it was just less people calling in on it,” added Mullen.

A busy start to the New Year for our men and women in blue.

