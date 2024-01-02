Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter holding special election to fill five open city council seats

Grayson County Commissioners approved Gunner to hold a special election to fill the vacancies.
Grayson County Commissioners approved Gunner to hold a special election to fill the vacancies.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter was left scrambling after all five city council members submitted resignation letters at once in December.

In Tuesday’s Grayson County Commissioners meeting, the city was given approval by commissioners to hold a special election in May, with all five seats on the ballot.

This is a decision the city council would usually make, but with their absence, the city could not call the election itself.

City of Gunter Mayor, Karen Souther, said the city council members have not taken the steps to formally resign.

“If they all want to resign, they certainly have an avenue to do that and that would be to come to the meeting and one at a time, resign, appoint, and then oath the new member in,” Souther said.

But Mayor Souther said these steps were on the agenda for the past three meetings but the members did not show up.

“It’s never happened before in the state of Texas, where all five would choose to resign together and then hold their seats hostage,” Souther said.

Unless the city council attends a meeting before May their seats will remain open and no city decisions can be made. This is bringing Gunter and its growth to a halt.

“We have over $200 million in development waiting right now,” Souther said, “It’s not fair to the developers, certainly not fair to the residents, It’s not fair to anyone in this city.”

Mayor Souther said she has turned to Texas Governor Greg Abbott for help.

“We’ve asked the governor to call an emergency election, but I have not heard back,” Souther said.

Mayor Souther said she hopes to hear from Governor Abbott soon, but if not, the city council spots will remain vacant until the May Municipal Election.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Captain Scott Hampton of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that they did see a few accidents...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says New Year’s Eve was quieter than usual
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
Several Texoma babies were among the first to be born in the new year.
Texoma hospitals deliver first babies of 2024

Latest News

There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
Several Texoma babies were among the first to be born in the new year.
Texoma hospitals deliver first babies of 2024
Captain Scott Hampton of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that they did see a few accidents...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says New Year’s Eve was quieter than usual
However, this year was a booming success for Pop-A-Lot Fireworks and Christi’s Fireworks in...
Texoma firework stand review their NYE sales