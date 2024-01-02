Gunter holding special election to fill five open city council seats

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter was left scrambling after all five city council members submitted resignation letters at once in December.

In Tuesday’s Grayson County Commissioners meeting, the city was given approval by commissioners to hold a special election in May, with all five seats on the ballot.

This is a decision the city council would usually make, but with their absence, the city could not call the election itself.

City of Gunter Mayor, Karen Souther, said the city council members have not taken the steps to formally resign.

“If they all want to resign, they certainly have an avenue to do that and that would be to come to the meeting and one at a time, resign, appoint, and then oath the new member in,” Souther said.

But Mayor Souther said these steps were on the agenda for the past three meetings but the members did not show up.

“It’s never happened before in the state of Texas, where all five would choose to resign together and then hold their seats hostage,” Souther said.

Unless the city council attends a meeting before May their seats will remain open and no city decisions can be made. This is bringing Gunter and its growth to a halt.

“We have over $200 million in development waiting right now,” Souther said, “It’s not fair to the developers, certainly not fair to the residents, It’s not fair to anyone in this city.”

Mayor Souther said she has turned to Texas Governor Greg Abbott for help.

“We’ve asked the governor to call an emergency election, but I have not heard back,” Souther said.

Mayor Souther said she hopes to hear from Governor Abbott soon, but if not, the city council spots will remain vacant until the May Municipal Election.

