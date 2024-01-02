Texoma Local
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping

Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:22 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Three were arrested in Stephens County after a homeowner blocked the alleged would-be thieves from getting away.

Benjamin Meads, Lance Jacobson, and McKenzie McGregor all face charges of attempted 2nd degree burglary.

Court documents allege the three were arrested outside a home in Stephens County, after the homeowner says he installed video cameras following several break-ins and thefts, and blocked the suspect’s van from leaving the driveway.

Court documents also allege Meads was found to be in possession of fentanyl.

Police also allegedly discovered several tools inside of the suspect’s vehicle, but no stolen items were recovered.

McGregor and Meads faces up to life in prison due to several prior felony convictions, while Jacobson faces up to 3 and a half years behind bars.

