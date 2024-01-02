Texoma Local
Lone grove man arrested on assault charges

A alleged assault with a weapon landed Keith Hayes, 55, in jail.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A alleged assault with a weapon landed a Lone Grove man in jail.

According to court documents, Keith Hayes, 55, beat and choked a woman before throwing her on the ground and pointing an SKS Rifle at her.

Hayes is also facing more charges because he is a felon and not legally allowed to own a weapon.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

