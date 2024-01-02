Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in Carter County.
Court documents show that just before Christmas, Justin Vaughn, 31, pulled a woman from her vehicle at a stop sign and tried to steal her purse before she fought him off.
Vaughn was also charged with breaking into a home that same day to burglarize it, but those charges were dropped.
His bond is set at $500,000.
