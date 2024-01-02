Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says New Year’s Eve was quieter than usual

Captain Scott Hampton of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that they did see a few accidents last night, but he was pleasantly surprised with the numbers.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of overnight fatal crashes on New Year’s Eve spikes over 130% compared to a normal day.

From 2013 to 2020, Oklahoma saw nearly 20 times more overnight fatal crashes including alcohol on New Year’s Eve compared to the same night over the previous four weeks.

Captain Scott Hampton of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that they did see a few accidents last night.

“We had multiple collisions over the Ardmore and Durant area,” Hampton said. “Several of those resulted in DUI collisions and only one of those early this morning resulted in a fatality.”

He said he was pleasantly surprised at the numbers compared to previous years.

“Our numbers last night for this area showed a decrease in our DUI arrests,” Hampton said. “Overall, it was a quieter night than what we’ve experienced in the past.”

OHP spent the last few nights setting up DUI checkpoints and increasing patrols to help crack down on impaired driving.

“We try and discourage impaired driving through DUI education and enforcement and we hope that that pays off,” Hampton said.

They say that they are going to continue working hard to prevent impaired driving in 2024.

“Our impaired driving liaisons are very active in bringing on law enforcement partners to participate in impaired driving campaigns and we will be doing a lot of emphasis over the next year on occupant protection and impaired driving,” Hampton said.

A DUI could set you back on average $10,000, but the safety risk is much more severe.

On average, one person is killed about every 39 minutes in a drunk driving crash.

For more resources on impaired driving, click here.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
Even though New Year’s Eve isn’t the best time of the year for the business, Paxton Trojacek...
Firework shoppers out in Texoma ahead of New Year’s Eve

Latest News

However, this year was a booming success for Pop-A-Lot Fireworks and Christi’s Fireworks in...
Texoma firework stand review their NYE sales
Captain Scott Hampton of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that they did see a few accidents...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says New Year’s Eve was quieter than usual
Even though New Year’s Eve isn’t the best time of the year for the business, Paxton Trojacek...
Firework shoppers out in Texoma ahead of New Year’s Eve
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years