Paris Police investigating New Year’s Eve robbery

Paris, Texas (KXII) - Police in Paris are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store on New Year’s Eve.

Paris Police said that two men held up a clerk at the store on the 3000 block of Clarksville Street near the Spanish Oaks Apartments.

The men got away with $65 in cash and ran in the direction of the apartments before officers arrived.

This is the second armed robbery reported at a Paris convenience store in a week.

