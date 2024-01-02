Texoma Local
Paris Police investigating New Year’s Eve robbery

This is the second armed robbery reported at a Paris convenience store in a week.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paris, Texas (KXII) - Police in Paris are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store on New Year’s Eve.

Paris Police said that two men held up a clerk at the store on the 3000 block of Clarksville Street near the Spanish Oaks Apartments.

The men got away with $65 in cash and ran in the direction of the apartments before officers arrived.

