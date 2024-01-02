Texoma Local
Showers and Sprinkles Overnight

Light rain moves into Texoma Tuesday evening.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Light showers are beginning to move into Texoma and will bring some light rain to some counties throughout the evening. The majority of the rain will stay to our South, but Texoma will get a bit of rainfall on the Northern edge of the system. Don’t expect big rainfall totals. Light rain will carry on into the night and will clear up by Wednesday. There could be some patchy fog Wednesday morning in some areas before all is clear.

The rain and clouds will make for a slightly warmer evening. Fewer counties will reach freezing levels tonight. Wednesday and Thursday will start clearing up and return temperatures to the January average of highs in the lower 50s and lows near freezing.

Another round of rain starts to move in late Thursday night and into Friday then clearing out by Saturday. Then yet another round of rain moves in on Monday with a much stronger system of low pressure coming from the North. Monday’s storm system will bring some much colder temperatures with it as well.

One thing to keep in my for this winter is that we are in El Nino so rain chances are forecast to be above average this season. Given cold overnights and increased chances of rain, the timing of these systems can change the type of precipitation. As of now, all systems in the 7-day forecast are looking to be rain events. But if anything changes, there is the low possibility of the rain becoming freezing rain or even snow.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

