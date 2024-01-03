Brief Break from the Rain

Wednesday has been defined by clear blue skies with temperatures warming up to slightly above average temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon. These clear skies also means a chillier overnight. Most Oklahoma counties will drop below freezing tonight. Since the Texas counties got a bit of rainfall last night, the dewpoint temperatures are a little higher and will keep overnight lows at or slightly above freezing tonight.

Once again could see some patchy fog Thursday morning before thin clouds begin to move into Texoma ahead of our next round of rain. This is a fast moving system that will start bringing rain late Thursday night and the lion’s share of the rain will be overnight. Most of the rain will be out of Texoma by Friday at noon. Expected rainfall totals will be a quarter to half an inch at best.

The weekend looks clear and dry with Saturday being a little chillier than Sunday due to a Northerly breeze. Then a more powerful system will move into Texoma on Monday bringing even more rain throughout the day as well as stronger winds of 20-30mph. There will be cold enough conditions that the backend of this system could bring some snow to some Oklahoma counties Tuesday morning.

Keep in mind that the chance for snow is still not concrete as we need to wait and see how Thursday night’s rain pans out, as it can change the timing of Monday’s system. In the meantime, prepare for another round of rain Thursday night and check in with me this weekend for the update on our chance for snow.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.