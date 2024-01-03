Charges filed against Ardmore man in shooting
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned more information about a man arrested by Ardmore Police for his alleged role in a shooting.
Charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon were filed Tuesday in Carter County against Jason Franklin, 37.
Franklin is accused of holding a gun to a man’s neck, then shooting toward him, back in August. The shots missed, but Franklin faces up to life in prison, if convicted.
