Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Charges filed against Ardmore man in shooting

News 12 has learned more information about a man arrested by Ardmore Police for his alleged...
News 12 has learned more information about a man arrested by Ardmore Police for his alleged role in a shooting.(Claude Henry | Ardmore Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned more information about a man arrested by Ardmore Police for his alleged role in a shooting.

Charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon were filed Tuesday in Carter County against Jason Franklin, 37.

Franklin is accused of holding a gun to a man’s neck, then shooting toward him, back in August. The shots missed, but Franklin faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
Several Texoma babies were among the first to be born in the new year.
Texoma hospitals deliver first babies of 2024
According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Busy start to the New Year for Texoma law enforcement
A alleged assault with a weapon landed Keith Hayes, 55, in jail.
Lone grove man arrested on assault charges

Latest News

Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Five Fannin County Jailers were fired after an investigation into how two inmates escaped.
Five Fannin County Jailers fired after inmates escape
Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County