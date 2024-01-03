Five Fannin County Jailers fired after inmates escape

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Five Fannin County Jailers have been fired following the escape of two inmates from the Fannin County Jail.

Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped from the jail’s south annex in November. After a four-day manhunt, Perez turned himself over in Bryan County and Ross was found in a Bonham apartment.

Fannin County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, Frank Deater, said the private company that operates the jail, LaSalle Corrections, conducted an internal investigation.

“It was found that the employees that were there failed to do their due diligence, failed to do their duties, failed to make appropriate inspections,” Deater said.

Lieutenant Deater said jailers are supposed to check on inmates every 15 to 30 minutes, but they were not doing this. The free time allowed the two inmates to plan and execute their escape successfully.

A plan that the investigation uncovered. Deater said Ross and Perez received help from another inmate to pull off an air conditioning vent cover.

“They went into that vent area and were able to get up into the interiors of the wall and then crawled up into the attic space,” Deater said.

The inmates found their way out through the ceiling of an overhang and took off into nearby woods.

“The building was a solid building, but there again, it’s only as good as the human parts that are there,” Deater said.

Both Ross and Perez have additional charges pending for their escape.

“Charges are not filed, to my knowledge, against any of the employees that were terminated,” Deater said.

News 12 reached out to LaSalle Corrections to ask how the company plans to avoid a similar incident in the future but there was no response.

