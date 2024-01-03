Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A first degree murder arrest was made in Choctaw County Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Terry Park, Tyler Klaus shot and killed a man in the Shoals Community. Park says it started as an altercation before midnight when Klaus was visiting the man’s home.

The man died at the scene and Klaus was arrested and booked into the Choctaw County Jail.

Park says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.