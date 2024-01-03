Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County

Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.(Choctaw County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A first degree murder arrest was made in Choctaw County Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Terry Park, Tyler Klaus shot and killed a man in the Shoals Community. Park says it started as an altercation before midnight when Klaus was visiting the man’s home.

The man died at the scene and Klaus was arrested and booked into the Choctaw County Jail.

Park says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
Several Texoma babies were among the first to be born in the new year.
Texoma hospitals deliver first babies of 2024
According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Busy start to the New Year for Texoma law enforcement
A alleged assault with a weapon landed Keith Hayes, 55, in jail.
Lone grove man arrested on assault charges

Latest News

The most popular goals for 2024 are to improve fitness, finances, and mental health, according...
Texomans share New Years resolutions
The most popular goals for 2024 are to improve fitness, finances, and mental health, according...
Texomans share New Years resolutions
Oklahoma has several new laws in 2024, including new restrictions for the state’s medical...
New 2024 laws in Oklahoma focus on medical marijuana
According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Busy start to the New Year for Texoma law enforcement