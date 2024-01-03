Texoma Local
New 2024 laws in Oklahoma focus on medical marijuana

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma has several new laws in 2024, including new restrictions for the state’s medical marijuana industry.

Oklahoma House Representative Josh West said that probably won’t change.

“We still run alcohol bills and we’re gonna be running legislation on this long after I’m out of the legislature,” West said.

SB 1704 allows the OMMA to revoke a marijuana license or business license if someone is selling illegally, and requires anyone working at a dispensary to be credentialed.

HB 3949 changes how marijuana is tested, allowing for process validation.

And HB 3971, co-authored by West, allows the OMMA to use secret shoppers at dispensaries.

West said it was a law that some working, growing, and selling in the marijuana industry wanted.

“People in the industry thought I’m doing the right thing, but there’s all these other people that are not doing the right thing,” West said.

West said these shoppers will make sure dispensaries ask for cards as they’re supposed to, and that what they sell is tested the way it’s supposed to be.

Secret shoppers will purchase a small amount of marijuana and then take it to a random lab for testing.

West said it’s a law for consumer safety.

“They’ll have more confidence that they have a safe product,” West said.

And just in time for the election year, HB 1950 requires the state election board to get death records and allows funeral and nursing homes to notify county election boards when someone has died.

Carter County Election Board secretary Diane Hall said this will help her make sure deceased voters are taken off of the registration list.

“It’s just gonna give us two more opportunities to catch those,” Hall said. “It is disheartening when someone goes to vote and you see a family member that’s been deceased that still on the registry.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

