Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.

Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in service within five years.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Unlike the rest of the U.S., Texas’ electrical grid isn’t connected to other states.

“The pros are that you don’t have as much oversight and don’t have as much government red tape,” said David McGinnis, CEO of the Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative, “the cons are what happened three years ago is you’re not able to get as much power back into the state when it’s necessary.”

But that all could change soon.

The Dallas Morning News reports state regulators have been quietly working with private company, Pattern Energy to create a new high voltage direct current transmission line, which will connect to ERCOT, all at no cost to taxpayers.

McGinnis said there are currently four direct current ties, “those four have been in place for decades, the new fifth one, would connect us to the southeastern power grid, Louisiana and Mississippi.”

The ‘Southern Spirit Transmission’ will be made up of approximately 320 miles of transmission lines starting at the Texas/Louisiana border, extending into Mississippi.

Those lines will then connect to Texas thanks to the partnership of ‘Garland Power and Light.’

“It could help, I don’t think it would have helped in ‘21 because those states had similar temperatures and similar weather, and they didn’t have any excess power,” McGinnis shared.

Pattern Energy said this project will enhance reliability and resilience during extreme weather.

“With our population growth, there’s always a better way to do things and ways to improve,” added McGinnis.

Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in service within five years.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
Several Texoma babies were among the first to be born in the new year.
Texoma hospitals deliver first babies of 2024
According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Busy start to the New Year for Texoma law enforcement
A alleged assault with a weapon landed Keith Hayes, 55, in jail.
Lone grove man arrested on assault charges

Latest News

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
News 12 has learned more information about a man arrested by Ardmore Police for his alleged...
Charges filed against Ardmore man in shooting
Five Fannin County Jailers were fired after an investigation into how two inmates escaped.
Five Fannin County Jailers fired after inmates escape
Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County