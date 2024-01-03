The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Unlike the rest of the U.S., Texas’ electrical grid isn’t connected to other states.

“The pros are that you don’t have as much oversight and don’t have as much government red tape,” said David McGinnis, CEO of the Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative, “the cons are what happened three years ago is you’re not able to get as much power back into the state when it’s necessary.”

But that all could change soon.

The Dallas Morning News reports state regulators have been quietly working with private company, Pattern Energy to create a new high voltage direct current transmission line, which will connect to ERCOT, all at no cost to taxpayers.

McGinnis said there are currently four direct current ties, “those four have been in place for decades, the new fifth one, would connect us to the southeastern power grid, Louisiana and Mississippi.”

The ‘Southern Spirit Transmission’ will be made up of approximately 320 miles of transmission lines starting at the Texas/Louisiana border, extending into Mississippi.

Those lines will then connect to Texas thanks to the partnership of ‘Garland Power and Light.’

“It could help, I don’t think it would have helped in ‘21 because those states had similar temperatures and similar weather, and they didn’t have any excess power,” McGinnis shared.

Pattern Energy said this project will enhance reliability and resilience during extreme weather.

“With our population growth, there’s always a better way to do things and ways to improve,” added McGinnis.

Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in service within five years.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.