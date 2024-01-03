Texomans share New Years resolutions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The most popular goals for 2024 are to improve fitness, finances, and mental health, according to a Forbes Health survey.

The New Year is much more than a date changing, it’s an opportunity for people to make resolutions and figure out what to do going forward.

“Its a fresh start, its been a crappy 2023 so I think 2024 will start off right,” said a local.

Some Texomans are entering the year with similar goals, like to “save more money.”

Others may be looking to pick up on or advance in a new skill. One local said he is hoping to learn more Spanish and has plans to study abroad this year.

Some Texomans are looking to be a better version of themselves.

One local said he wants to be more religious and is hoping to do so by “self reflecting on [himself] and [his] actions, what [he’s] done in the past and [he] really needs to mature and get better and [he] guess it took that for [him] to really see that [he] need[s] a relationship with [God].”

Another local said she wants to be a better person for her family: her kids and her mom.

