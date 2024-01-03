Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts

Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.
Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Darts isn’t usually a sport that makes international headlines, but the performance of one British teenager is hard to ignore.

At just 16 years old, Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.

He burst onto the scene as the PDC World Darts Championship kicked off in London in December and is continuing to dominate the competition.

Littler took out former champion Rob Cross with ease Tuesday night to secure his place in Wednesday night’s final at North London’s Alexandra Palace, as synonymous with darts as Wimbledon is with tennis.

Littler is the youngest ever player to feature in a semi-final.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath to see if he makes history in tonight’s final against world number three player Luke Humphries.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
Several Texoma babies were among the first to be born in the new year.
Texoma hospitals deliver first babies of 2024
According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Busy start to the New Year for Texoma law enforcement
A alleged assault with a weapon landed Keith Hayes, 55, in jail.
Lone grove man arrested on assault charges

Latest News

Listening to America - Abortion Travel Bans
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, but they aren’t a client list
Rio Ratermanis and Mina Emmons have quite a history. The two strangers’ fates collided while...
Nurses save life on flight end up working together months later
Rio Ratermanis and Mina Emmons have quite a history. The two strangers’ fates collided while...
Nurses save life on flight end up working together months later