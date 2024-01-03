Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Online records show Ronald Black allegedly met a confidential informant on four occasions in October and November, and sold them counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl.
Black faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000, if convicted.
