Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.

Online records show Ronald Black allegedly met a confidential informant on four occasions in October and November, and sold them counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl.

Black faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000, if convicted.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.