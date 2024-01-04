Texoma Local
Bryan Co. 8th graders explored their future at SOSU

Over 20 representatives from different career fields attended like the Durant Fire and Police...
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant saw visitors from all over the county today.

The 10th annual ‘Bryan County 8th grade Career Discovery Day’ was held with over 630 kids participating.

“We do an interview skit with them to prep them for their career and how they’re going to approach those challenges in life and why a career really matters to them and what it’s going to take to do that,” said Melisse Prentice, Southern Workforce Board Member.

Over 20 representatives from different career fields attended like the Durant Fire and Police Department, but each student focused on only three career areas.

