Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Entire police department walks out in 1 day

It was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Every single member of a police department in Kansas walked out on the job or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

According to records from the City of Horton’s city commission meeting on Dec. 18, it was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4.

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one, who did give a two-week notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division (BIA) to request technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

However, when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out.

Now, neighboring authorities including the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.

The BIA will soon be on site to aid in the interview process for new police officers.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2024 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County
Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
Oklahoma has several new laws in 2024, including new restrictions for the state’s medical...
New 2024 laws in Oklahoma focus on medical marijuana
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping

Latest News

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling more pet food, expanding on an earlier recall.
Pet food recall expanded over listeria, salmonella contamination
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants
Jody Kurth, the stepmom of a student grazed by a bullet, talks about the "horrifying" text...
After 'horrifying' text from daughter, stepmother expresses relief