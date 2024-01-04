Texoma Local
Fannin County makes room for future justice center

The demolition process began on Thursday to make room for what will be the Fannin County Justice Center.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - For Fannin County, it is out with the old and in with the new as demolition begins to make room for a modern justice center.

The county approved plans to transform an old strip mall off of US Highway 82 and Center Street into a justice center last summer. On Thursday, the demolition process began, marking the first physical progress in the project.

“We’ve got 42 days to demo the area, get it completed,” said project Superintendent, Chilo Tanguma, with Crossland Construction Company.

Tanguma said the interior walls inside the main buildings, which once were two grocery stores and a gym, will come down first.

Once the interior is finished around mid-February, they will bring in an excavator to knock down a separate building in the parking lot of the justice center.

“The demolition is for an investigation to see when we expose the structure, we can see what the actual steel, the member sizes, the beam sizes are, what the walls are actually made of,” said project Designer, Curtis Nelson, with Icon Consulting Group.

Giving the architects an idea of how much will need to be rebuilt before finalizing design plans. However, between the three buildings, there is a large space to work with.

“We’re finishing out with the new improvements, about 60,000 to 65,000 square feet,” said Director of Architecture, Richard King, with Icon Consulting Group.

However, there will be about 85,000 square feet total, leaving the county space to grow while still holding all of the current offices under one roof.

“It’ll help us consolidate the county’s employees,” Fannin County Judge, Newt Cunnigham, said, “When you consolidate, you get more efficient.”

The Fannin County Justice Center is expected to be finished by mid-2025. Residents will then have a one-stop shop for all of their county needs.

