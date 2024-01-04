Kingston man facing manslaughter charges after fatal crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man has been charged with Manslaughter in Bryan County for allegedly causing a fatal crash near the Roosevelt Bridge in November.

Court documents state that Bailey Greenlee, 21, was speeding in a defective vehicle on Highway 70, just east of the Roosevelt Bridge, when he got into a crash that killed Kaylei Greelee and Melva Teel.

He faces at least four years in prison if convicted.

