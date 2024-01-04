A new law cracks down on the marketing of e-cigarettes

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The law is an attempt to slow down the use of e-cigarettes by minors.

The CDC reported that for the 10th year, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students.

House Bill 4758 is an effort to change that.

The new law makes it a crime to sell e-cigarettes packaged with images of celebrities, food, and cartoon characters on the packaging.

Casey McKinley is the owner of a smoke shop in Tioga, he said he’s an advocate against youth vaping, but from a business standpoint, the new law was blindsiding. “I was notified two days ago personally from my wholesaler, so I never technically got a letter from the state notifying us, so there’s a little bit of a surprise for us. But we do have some product or did have some product on the shelves at that time, but we were able to rebrand and remove that product from the shelf,” he explained.

McKinley said he had to remove about five thousand dollars worth of product to meet the requirements of the law.

Violating the law can result in a class b misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail or a fine of two thousand dollars, or both.

