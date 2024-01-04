Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma Forestry Services reduce fire risk at Turner Falls with fuel mitigation

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Service is working with Turner Falls to clear out “fire fuel” from the trails and trees.

It’s part of their Community Wildfire Defense Grant.

Grant Coordinator Eric Ashlock said Oklahoma is no stranger to wildfires- and as an emergency management director, neither is he.

“A whole neighborhood where there’s a slope and the fire’s just coming at it and you’re just thinking ‘There’s not a chance,’” Ashlock said.

Wildfires cost millions in damage to structures, land, and even lives.

By clearing out fuel- old leaves, trees, and grass on the ground- the Oklahoma Forestry Service said it’s much easier to contain and put out wildfires.

Turner Falls received the grant to make it happen in the Arbuckles.

Ashlock said any future fires will be much easier to put out.

“It’s a nice feeling when you show up and say ok we can actually work this,” Ashlock said.

Fuel Specialist Brian Ryles works on plans for how to make an area more fire-hardy.

“Once we get those in place, we call them prescriptions, then we will bring in equipment and bring in men to do the work, and that could be anything from hand work with a chainsaw to mastication with a skid steer,” Ryles said.

Mastication shreds smaller growth into mulch, which is left out to dry, and then burned so it turns into nutrients in the soil.

At Turner Falls, they’re also making fire breaks.

“We’ll bring a bulldozer in and we will scrape away the fuel all the way down to bare mineral soil. so if there’s no fuel there, it can’t burn,” Ryles said,

Oklahoma ranks 7th on the list of states with the most homes at risk for wildfires, but homeowners and landowners can work to keep their land safe.

“Cleaning out your cutters or keeping your grass cut short making sure that leaves and things of that nature aren’t up against your home,” Ryles said.

Find more ideas on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County
There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.
New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12
According to book-in records, From December 29 to January 1, the Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Busy start to the New Year for Texoma law enforcement
Several Texoma babies were among the first to be born in the new year.
Texoma hospitals deliver first babies of 2024

Latest News

Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
News 12 has learned more information about a man arrested by Ardmore Police for his alleged...
Charges filed against Ardmore man in shooting
Five Fannin County Jailers were fired after an investigation into how two inmates escaped.
Five Fannin County Jailers fired after inmates escape