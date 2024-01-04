Oklahoma Forestry Services reduce fire risk at Turner Falls with fuel mitigation

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Service is working with Turner Falls to clear out “fire fuel” from the trails and trees.

It’s part of their Community Wildfire Defense Grant.

Grant Coordinator Eric Ashlock said Oklahoma is no stranger to wildfires- and as an emergency management director, neither is he.

“A whole neighborhood where there’s a slope and the fire’s just coming at it and you’re just thinking ‘There’s not a chance,’” Ashlock said.

Wildfires cost millions in damage to structures, land, and even lives.

By clearing out fuel- old leaves, trees, and grass on the ground- the Oklahoma Forestry Service said it’s much easier to contain and put out wildfires.

Turner Falls received the grant to make it happen in the Arbuckles.

Ashlock said any future fires will be much easier to put out.

“It’s a nice feeling when you show up and say ok we can actually work this,” Ashlock said.

Fuel Specialist Brian Ryles works on plans for how to make an area more fire-hardy.

“Once we get those in place, we call them prescriptions, then we will bring in equipment and bring in men to do the work, and that could be anything from hand work with a chainsaw to mastication with a skid steer,” Ryles said.

Mastication shreds smaller growth into mulch, which is left out to dry, and then burned so it turns into nutrients in the soil.

At Turner Falls, they’re also making fire breaks.

“We’ll bring a bulldozer in and we will scrape away the fuel all the way down to bare mineral soil. so if there’s no fuel there, it can’t burn,” Ryles said,

Oklahoma ranks 7th on the list of states with the most homes at risk for wildfires, but homeowners and landowners can work to keep their land safe.

“Cleaning out your cutters or keeping your grass cut short making sure that leaves and things of that nature aren’t up against your home,” Ryles said.

Find more ideas on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website.

