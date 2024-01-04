Pottsboro Library hosts New Year’s Bash for local kids

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Area children rang in the New Year at a local library Wednesday afternoon.

The Pottsboro Library held a New Years celebration for local kids.

The event featured rock painting, bracelet making, and fun Play-Doh molds.

Excited attendees told News 12 what they thought about the event.

”It’s fun!” “I think probably it’s the best day because I’ve never done this in my life.” “I’ve been here before but I’ve never done stuff.”

The event also promoted Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program where kids, age 0-5, can receive one book per month until they turn five.

The United Way of Grayson County is a local affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and partially funds the program.

The Grayson County Chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is completely free and open to any child who is a resident of Grayson County.

