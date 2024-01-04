Silo Public Schools introduces new aviation program

SILO, Okla. (KXII) -Silo high schoolers will have new opportunities to reach for the stars.

“We want our kids to be exposed to everything and anything possible,” said Kate McDonald, Silo Public Schools Superintendent.

Through the Oklahoma Aerospace Commission, Silo Public Schools will now offer the free ‘You Can Fly’ curriculum.

“There is a grant that we’re applying for right now, and they give you the money to go and buy those items to advance our program,” said McDonald.

McDonald hopes to start the program with at least 15 high school students and continue to grow the program each year.

“The first year, there’s only one course,” McDonald said and each year, a new course will be added.

“We feel like we have the best kids around, and they deserve every opportunity that kids across the Red River get,” McDonald shared.

“I just think that it’s great that Silo is adding this program,” said Mike Gaffney, SOSU’s Director of Aviation Sciences Institute.

Gaffney told News 12 that this gives students a chance to dip their toes before heading to higher education, “they take a concept like aviation and aeronautics, things that many students might think that they don’t have a chance to do, or that’s something that someone else is smart enough to do, and it brings it down to them so that they can actually start saying, ‘hey, you know what? I can do this.’”

Potentially life-changing education, that could take students to new heights.

