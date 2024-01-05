Cold Start to the Weekend

Friday morning’s rain really saturated most of Texoma, which has led to some patchy fog lingering into the afternoon and evening. This has also meant many areas in Texoma had very chilly temperatures in the low 40s for highs today.

Saturday morning could see some patchy fog due to leftover moisture. However, winds will shift out of the north and bring in drier air that will clear up the skies and allow temperatures to rise for Sunday. Saturday’s highs will top out in the upper 40s while Sunday will be sunnier skies and highs back in the 50s.

Our next system moves in Monday, bringing rain & a few thunderstorms through the afternoon & evening. We see a brief break before some wrap around showers move in Tuesday. As of now, it appears to be snow, with southern Oklahoma having the best chance of seeing anything. There could be some light accumulation, though totals at this point are still unknown. Be sure to stay updated with the latest forecast.

We trend drier & warmer for the second half of next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.