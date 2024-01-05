Texoma Local
Denison City Councilmember announces his candidacy for mayor

Born and raised in Denison, Brian Hander is passionate about the future of his city.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -While city and school elections in Texas are still four months away, one Denison City Councilman announced his candidacy for mayor Friday.

“Once, you’re a yellow jacket, no one’s going to outwork you, so I’ll put in the work, and I’m willing to to do what’s needed to get the job done,” said Brian Hander.

Born and raised in Denison, Brian Hander is passionate about the future of his city.

“Met my wife at pharmacy school, and we came back, we’re both pharmacists for the Choctaw Nation, and we live in Downtown Denison, and we have a little three year old boy, so we’re very invested in the future of the community and where it’s going from here,” Hander added.

For the past five years, Hander has held the place six city council seat, “I know with our mayoral position coming open in the spring, I just felt it was the right time, I’m anxious to serve and get to continue serving and kind of bring a different perspective.” Janet Gott is ineligible for re-election after serving two, three year terms.

Before she was mayor, Gott also held the place six seat for five years, but in 2018 she ran unopposed for mayor.

“I think she’s done a great job of addressing a lot of our infrastructure need,” Hander added.

If elected, Hander said he’s ready to get to work, “the biggest thing I want to do is look at everything that we’ve done and do those policies and ordinances, do they align with the wants and needs of our community?”

And build a stronger connection between the council and citizens, “I really want people to see the council at work in the community and then know how they can work with the council to make our community even better,” Hander added.

While the filing period doesn’t open until the January 17, as of Friday, Hander is the first to announce his candidacy for mayor.

