Durant woman charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking

Christa Tatum, 49, is facing up to life in prison after police said they caught her with...
Christa Tatum, 49, is facing up to life in prison after police said they caught her with nearly 21 grams of fentanyl.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant woman is facing up to life in prison after police said they caught her with nearly 21 grams of fentanyl.

Court documents show that Christa Tatum, 49, is facing Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs and Obstruction of an Officer charges after she was arrested on Wednesday with blue pills that contained Fentanyl in her possession.

Tatum faces up to a $100,000 fine and 10 years to life in prison for the trafficking charge.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

