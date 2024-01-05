Texoma Local
Freeman scores 15, Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State 71-63

Led by Brayon Freeman’s 15 points, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defeated the Texas State Bobcats 71-63 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brayon Freeman’s 15 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Texas State 71-63 on Thursday night.

Freeman was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jimmy Nichols scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Jacob Meyer had 10 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

The Bobcats (6-8, 0-2) were led by Coleton Benson, who recorded 15 points. Jordan Mason added nine points and six assists for Texas State. Dylan Dawson also recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

