Gunter’s city council members absent again, leaving city in limbo

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter is still searching for answers after Thursday night’s emergency meeting ended before it began.

The 5 city council members who resigned in December didn’t show up again, leaving the city in limbo.

Thursday’s emergency meeting is the city’s 4th attempt over the past 30 days to get the city moving again, and interim city attorney William Stevens says that this situation is unprecedented.

“Nobody would think that an entire city council would just quit and hold a town hostage, which is essentially what they’re doing,” Stevens said. “They filled the seats, but the seats are empty and you can’t move forward.”

Stevens said that he and Texas representatives like Reggie Smith are exploring every possible avenue to get the city’s government back up and running.

“He’s brought in people from the different agencies, especially the secretary of state,” Stevens said. “A lot of people have worked on this.”

Stevens said there’s just not much that they can do.

“The statutes don’t provide for it because I don’t see how anybody would normally envision this happening,” Stevens said.

Without a council, the city can’t take care of important business like reauthorizing the city’s sales tax.

“The sales tax for the city represents about 40% of the city’s budget,” Stevens said. “Without that reauthorization, they are at risk of losing it, at least having it lapse for some amount of time.”

That wait could be as long as four months when a special election will be held in May to fill the vacant council seats.

“It looks like we’re just going to have to tough it out,” Stevens said.

