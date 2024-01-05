Man dies after December motorcycle crash in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man died following a motorcycle crash in Paris at the end of December.

According to Paris Police, a 65-year-old motorcyclist was driving on North Main Street near Lake Crock Road on December 29 when he ran off the road and wrecked.

The man was flown to Medical of City of Plano in critical condition, and police said he died Thursday.

