Many Oklahoma residents could see a spike in their electric bill this year

OG&E is seeking an increased rate change to be approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Oklahoma (KXII) - OG&E is seeking an increased rate change to be approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Serving close to 900,000 people, OG&E covers most of Oklahoma. This means that majority of the state could face a higher electric bill.

OG&E filed a rate review on December 29, seeking a rate change. “That has to go before the corporation commission, which can be a rather lengthy process,” said state representative, Justin J.J. Humphrey.

If approved, the average residential customer will see almost a 14 percent increase in their monthly bill, approximately 19 more dollars.

“I wouldn’t hit the panic button just yet, but I would also keep a close eye on what’s going on with your electric bills, with your companies,” Humphrey said. He emphasizes that inflation plays a big role, and with the cost of living going up, it’s no surprise that it’s costing more for electric companies to run. “Couldn’t ask for worse time to be talking about increasing electric bills when we’re going into the winter,” he said.

OG&E sent the following statement to News 12: “Our customers tell us reliable electricity is their top concern, and we have made significant investments in equipment and new technology to provide increased reliability. The majority of this rate review includes new technologies like grid automation that can reroute power during outages, new substation construction to support our growing service area, storm response, and electric grid hardening to improve reliability for our customers and strengthen the grid against the extreme weather that impacts Oklahoma. Customers experience fewer and shorter outages where these improvements were made, and we plan to deploy these upgrades across the rest of our system.

“Oklahoma’s economic growth remains on a strong trajectory, with business expansion and relocation driving new job creation and population growth for cities and towns all across the state. That success translates to more customers for us to serve. The completed projects in this rate review include more than 5,000 new projects to ensure reliable electric service for new homes and businesses.

“Any change or increase in rates can be concerning for customers and we continue to work on affordability while ensuring improved reliability at the same time.”

Customers can visit OGE.com/ratereview to learn more about the process.

