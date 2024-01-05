Meet the candidates running for Fannin County District Attorney

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Two candidates have entered the race for Fannin County District Attorney following the announcement that the current DA, Richard Glaser, will not be running after 20 years.

“Fannin County is changing, a lot is growing,” Glaser said “I thought, well, give others a chance. I’ve had 20 years at it and that’s been a good long run.”

Jessica Arnold and John Skotnik are the two candidates running for the position.

Arnold has been a Fannin County District Attorney Assistant for over two years and served as a DFW prosecutor prior.

“I handle felony cases, juvenile protective orders, mental health commitments,” Arnold said.

If elected, she aims to make the DA’s office a safe place for crime victims. Arnold also wants agencies across the county to work together more cohesively.

“We need better communication across all the different departments,” Arnold said, “Law enforcement, the DA’s office, the courts, and really establish a network.”

John Skotnik is currently Bonham’s Presiding Judge and has prior experience as the Mayor of Bonham and as a Fannin County District Attorney Assistant.

“I’ve done cases from capital cases on down to class theft. I’ve got experience on both ends,” Skotnik said.

“I can make it a better, better place to operate,” Skotnik said, “I absolutely guarantee you we will double the successful prosecution of violent criminals.”

Both candidates are running as Republicans and no Democrats filed to run. That means whoever wins the March primary will be the next Fannin County’s District Attorney.

