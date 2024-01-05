New details on what led to deadly Choctaw County shooting

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - New details have been released about what led up to a fatal shooting in Choctaw County on Tuesday night.

Tyler Klaus, 21, was charged with manslaughter after initially being arrested on a first degree murder complaint.

Court documents show Klaus told investigators that he and his wife had been at his wife’s family’s home near Hugo for a week, when they were told to leave.

An argument broke out as they were loading the car, and that is when his mother-in-law’s common law husband, Bobby Joe Johnson, punched Klaus’ wife in the face, knocking her out.

Klaus said Johnson then went towards his mother-in-law, and that’s when he shot him.

Johnson died at the scene and Klaus was arrested.

