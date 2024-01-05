Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New York’s attorney general has informed the state’s supreme court how she wants former President Donald Trump to be punished in his civil fraud case.

Letitia James filed a post-trial motion Friday. In it, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million and ban him from doing real estate business in New York for life. The filing also said the AG wants five-year bans for Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The $370 million ask is higher than the $250 million James estimated in 2022 when the suit was filed.

Judge Engoron has already ruled Trump and his firm overvalued his real estate assets and exaggerated the former president’s net worth, all for their own financial benefit.

The former president’s lawyers filed their own briefs Friday saying, “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief.”

Trump said again Friday, “I did nothing wrong.”

Closing arguments begin next week.

Copyright 2024 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kingston man has been charged with Manslaughter in Bryan County for allegedly causing a...
Kingston man facing manslaughter charges after fatal crash
Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County, manslaughter charge filed
Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Five Fannin County Jailers were fired after an investigation into how two inmates escaped.
Five Fannin County Jailers fired after inmates escape

Latest News

Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent...
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey calls for investigation of Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections
FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association,...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
Maine firefighters are being hailed heroes after saving the lives of two dogs.
Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into frigid lake