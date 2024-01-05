Texoma Local
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey calls for investigation of Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections

Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent...
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent attacks on inmates and staff members within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.(kxii)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - “All I’m doing is document my efforts to get people who have the authority to act, to act,” Oklahoma House Representative, Justin, JJ, Humphrey stated.

Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent attacks on inmates and staff members within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“They were locking inmates and two by two showers, uh, old cells, uh, that they were not giving them proper food or water, locking them in a two by two,” he explained.

Humphrey said a staffing shortage could be the reason for an increase in complaints, but with the department’s 43-million-dollar budget, he asks how that’s even possible.

“If I pay you for 100 employees and you only have 50, then where’s the rest of your money? So you have a massive shortage in employees right now. So where’s all your money?,” Humphrey replied.

In a press release, Representative Humphrey described reports of inmates or employees being beaten, and in some cases raped.

He said that if the allegations are true, it proves failure within the system and that the Department of Corrections could not be trusted to investigate themselves.

“I got a report just the other day that one of the inmates at the Allen Gamble Facility, their new facility, was being beaten and had to call nine one more and had to call the police to come get him out of the prison to save him out of the prison,” Humphrey shared.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said they have no report or knowledge of any inmate being tied up and raped for hours and denies any misallocation of funding.

We will continue to follow this story.

