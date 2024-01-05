Rain Entering Texoma Tonight

Thursday night’s rain has arrived in Texoma. This system will track west to east overnight, so most Texomans will sleep through these showers. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain with this system. Only a quarter of an inch of rainfall is forecast for these evening showers.

Temperatures will stay above freezing, which means Friday will have a good chance to bounce back into the low 50s for highs. Colder wind moves in for a chillier Saturday while Sunday will be sunnier and back into highs in the 50s.

Then Monday brings a more robust storm system to Texoma. This will bring rain for most of Monday with winds speeding up to 20-30mph as a strong cold front moves in for Tuesday. Tuesday morning has been showing signs of snow wrapping around on the back end of this area of low pressure with northwesterly winds forecasted at 25-30mph. So regardless of snow chances, Tuesday will be very cold with a frigid wind chill.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

