Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rain Entering Texoma Tonight

Quick moving system moves west to east overnight
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday night’s rain has arrived in Texoma. This system will track west to east overnight, so most Texomans will sleep through these showers. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain with this system. Only a quarter of an inch of rainfall is forecast for these evening showers.

Temperatures will stay above freezing, which means Friday will have a good chance to bounce back into the low 50s for highs. Colder wind moves in for a chillier Saturday while Sunday will be sunnier and back into highs in the 50s.

Then Monday brings a more robust storm system to Texoma. This will bring rain for most of Monday with winds speeding up to 20-30mph as a strong cold front moves in for Tuesday. Tuesday morning has been showing signs of snow wrapping around on the back end of this area of low pressure with northwesterly winds forecasted at 25-30mph. So regardless of snow chances, Tuesday will be very cold with a frigid wind chill.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County
Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Thurs, Jan 4
Your Full Morning Weather 1/4/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/4/2023
Evening Forecast - Wed, Jan 3
Your Full Morning Weather 1/3/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/3/2023