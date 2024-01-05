Southern Oklahoma Library System to offer U.S. citizenship course

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Oklahoma Library System executive director Gail Oehler says a pair of grants from the Department of Libraries helped them to begin a citizenship program in Southern Oklahoma.

“We had several students last spring that successfully finished the class and became citizens of the United States after the class,” Oehler said.

She says students within the class will study and prepare for the official 100 question test to become a U.S. Citizen.

“All about civics, about government, just things about the United States, and by the time they finish the course, they are prepared to take that test,” Oehler stated.

Oehler says students can learn from an experienced instructor.

“We actually hired somebody that has been through citizenship classes herself, she is actually from Poland, but she is a U.S. Citizen, and she taught the classes last spring,” Oehler added.

She says the goal of the program is to expand opportunities.

“It opens up the door for hiring process, jobs, education, all kinds of things so I think when we’re helping in that way we are helping a lot of people,” Oehler said.

Classes begin at 5:30pm on January 9th at the Love County Library in Marietta.

“As often as they need to come and prepare, we’re there to help,” Oehler added.

Oehler says the inception of the program provides a new way to serve their community.

“Its sometimes emotional because after they pass the test, they are so excited, they did this and now they’re here,” Oehler said.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.