Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Southern Oklahoma Library System to offer U.S. citizenship course

Southern Oklahoma Library System to offer U.S. citizenship course
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Oklahoma Library System executive director Gail Oehler says a pair of grants from the Department of Libraries helped them to begin a citizenship program in Southern Oklahoma.

“We had several students last spring that successfully finished the class and became citizens of the United States after the class,” Oehler said.

She says students within the class will study and prepare for the official 100 question test to become a U.S. Citizen.

“All about civics, about government, just things about the United States, and by the time they finish the course, they are prepared to take that test,” Oehler stated.

Oehler says students can learn from an experienced instructor.

“We actually hired somebody that has been through citizenship classes herself, she is actually from Poland, but she is a U.S. Citizen, and she taught the classes last spring,” Oehler added.

She says the goal of the program is to expand opportunities.

“It opens up the door for hiring process, jobs, education, all kinds of things so I think when we’re helping in that way we are helping a lot of people,” Oehler said.

Classes begin at 5:30pm on January 9th at the Love County Library in Marietta.

“As often as they need to come and prepare, we’re there to help,” Oehler added.

Oehler says the inception of the program provides a new way to serve their community.

“Its sometimes emotional because after they pass the test, they are so excited, they did this and now they’re here,” Oehler said.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County
Justin Vaughn, 31, was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and car jacking in...
Man arrested in Carter County for attempted car jacking
Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping

Latest News

The demolition process began on Thursday to make room for what will be the Fannin County...
Fannin County makes room for future justice center
Over 20 representatives from different career fields attended like the Durant Fire and Police...
Bryan Co. 8th graders explored their future at SOSU
Potentially life-changing education, that could take students to new heights.
Silo Public Schools introduces new aviation program
A Kingston man has been charged with Manslaughter in Bryan County for allegedly causing a...
Kingston man facing manslaughter charges after fatal crash