US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say

Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday, August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The crash occurred Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated,” police said.

Oliver had dozens of crediting film and television roles, including in the 2008 film “Speed Racer” film and “The Good German,” a 2006 World War II film by Stephen Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.

