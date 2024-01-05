Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Yankees claim outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from Reds

Outfielder Bubba Thompson has been claimed by the New York Yankees off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds
Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Bubba Thompson was claimed by the New York Yankees off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The 25-year-old hit .170 (9 for 53) with no homers, four RBIs and four stolen bases in 37 games with Texas last year. He batted .258 with six homers, 34 RBIs and 27 steals in 65 games with Triple-A Round Rock and Omaha.

Thompson was claimed off waivers by Kansas City from the Rangers on Aug. 13, two days after he was designated for assignment, then claimed off waivers by the Reds on Oct. 26. He was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Dec. 28 when the Reds needed to open a roster spot for right-hander Buck Farmer.

Selected 26th overall by the Rangers in the 2017 amateur draft, Thompson has a .242 average with one homer, 13 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 92 big league games with Texas during the past two years. He had 61 appearances in left, 15 in right and 11 in center.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Most Read

Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County, manslaughter charge filed
A Kingston man has been charged with Manslaughter in Bryan County for allegedly causing a...
Kingston man facing manslaughter charges after fatal crash
Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Five Fannin County Jailers were fired after an investigation into how two inmates escaped.
Five Fannin County Jailers fired after inmates escape

Latest News

Basketball
Innocenti’s 19 lead Tarleton State over UT Arlington 78-76
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Freeman scores 15, Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State 71-63
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against San Antonio Spurs' Victor...
Antetokounmpo has 44 points, 14 rebounds, Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs, 125-121
Cowboys can clinch the NFC East by beating the last-place Commanders
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) runs past Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25)...
Texas' top playmakers start declaring for the NFL draft after playoff loss