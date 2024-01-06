How to get your car ready for severe winter weather conditions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to AAA, inclement weather is a factor in nearly half a million crashes nationwide every year.

Tim Markle with Vanguard GMC in Sherman says that preparing your car for winter weather starts with making sure your tires can handle the slick conditions on the roadways, since for every 10 degree drop in temperature, tires can lose 1 pound of air pressure.

“You want to make sure that they’re at the recommended inflation rate or a little bit above it,” Markle said. “You also want to make sure you have a good tread depth, that you have a tire that’s not going to slide.”

Another thing to keep an eye on is your battery.

AAA says that when the temperature drops below freezing, a battery’s starting power can drop 35%.

“When it gets cold, especially brutal cold, batteries tend to lose their potency,” Markle said. “On any kind of batteries you have, go in and get it tested.”

Experts also recommend to keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and extra stops for gas in bad conditions.

“There is accumulation of limited amounts of water inside of a gas tank,” Markle said. “Of course, it evaporates and burns off when the combustion happens in the engine, but if it gets below there and it starts to condense you can have a little bit of freezing in there.”

Markle also recommends to get the fluid inside your radiator checked to make sure it’s the right mix for the conditions.

“What happens in the cold weather is that that water will solidify and expand and it’ll crack either the radiator itself or some of the hoses will end up cracking,” Markle said.

If you have to get out on the road, you should make sure to keep essential supplies in your car like food, water and something to keep warm like a thick blanket or winter coat in case of an emergency.

Ultimately, the best way to stay safe during winter driving conditions is to stay off the road entirely.

“If you don’t have to go out on the roads when it’s that bad, just don’t,” Markle said. “If you do, make sure that your car is roadworthy. If you don’t, not only are you in danger, but everyone else you’re around is in danger.”

