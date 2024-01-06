OSWB and ARPA grants aid Tishomingo with water infrastructure

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Tishomingo City Manager Troy Golden says they’ve received nearly $30 million dollars in grants from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the American Rescue Plan Act to improve the city’s water infrastructure.

“We are receiving several grants that will pay for the permanent water line that will give water to the city of Tishomingo as well as a new wastewater plant,” Golden said.

Golden says the grants will help them upgrade their aging wastewater facility.

“Our current wastewater plant was built in 1959 and 1960, it has served its life so we are going to have a new wastewater treatment plant,” Golden stated.

He says water line upgrades will also help with conservation efforts to protect the city’s only water source by adding a well.

“With the new water line we will have two sources of water, well water and Pennington Creek,” Golden added.

The upgrades will also integrate Murray State College’s existing water infrastructure with the city.

“This infrastructure will really help the city be able to develop some new industry, let the college grow, as well as better serve the citizens of the community,” Golden added.

He says some upgrades are already in the works.

“The water line will feed into our current system as well as our new water treatment plant that is going online by the end of the month,” Golden said.

Preparing the City for future growth.

“All of the infrastructure for the city of Tishomingo will be in line for future development, growth and stability,” Golden stated.

