Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OSWB and ARPA grants aid Tishomingo with water infrastructure

Tishomingo City Manager Troy Golden says they’ve received nearly $30 million dollars in grants to improve the city’s water infrastructure.
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Tishomingo City Manager Troy Golden says they’ve received nearly $30 million dollars in grants from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the American Rescue Plan Act to improve the city’s water infrastructure.

“We are receiving several grants that will pay for the permanent water line that will give water to the city of Tishomingo as well as a new wastewater plant,” Golden said.

Golden says the grants will help them upgrade their aging wastewater facility.

“Our current wastewater plant was built in 1959 and 1960, it has served its life so we are going to have a new wastewater treatment plant,” Golden stated.

He says water line upgrades will also help with conservation efforts to protect the city’s only water source by adding a well.

“With the new water line we will have two sources of water, well water and Pennington Creek,” Golden added.

The upgrades will also integrate Murray State College’s existing water infrastructure with the city.

“This infrastructure will really help the city be able to develop some new industry, let the college grow, as well as better serve the citizens of the community,” Golden added.

He says some upgrades are already in the works.

“The water line will feed into our current system as well as our new water treatment plant that is going online by the end of the month,” Golden said.

Preparing the City for future growth.

“All of the infrastructure for the city of Tishomingo will be in line for future development, growth and stability,” Golden stated.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kingston man has been charged with Manslaughter in Bryan County for allegedly causing a...
Kingston man facing manslaughter charges after fatal crash
Tyler Klaus was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw County, manslaughter charge filed
Project construction will provide more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission in...
The Texas power grid may soon link to the southeastern U.S.
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Stephens County.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Five Fannin County Jailers were fired after an investigation into how two inmates escaped.
Five Fannin County Jailers fired after inmates escape

Latest News

Tyler Klaus, 21, was charged with manslaughter after initially being arrested on a first...
New details on what led to deadly Choctaw County shooting
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent...
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey calls for investigation of Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections
Christa Tatum, 49, is facing up to life in prison after police said they caught her with...
Durant woman charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
Born and raised in Denison, Brian Hander is passionate about the future of his city.
Denison City Councilmember announces his candidacy for mayor