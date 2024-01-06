Texoma Local
Warmer and Sunnier for Sunday

More rain Monday with strong winds Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday skies have been slowly clearing out with a drier, westerly wind flow. This has allowed our Western Texoma counties to reach the normal high of 50 degrees today while our Eastern Texoma counties still have high moisture and colder highs in the 40s. Clearer skies will prevail overnight, which means freezing or below freezing temperatures across Texoma. Though temperatures will rebound on Sunday to highs in the mid to upper 50s thanks to an increase in southerly winds of 10-20mph.

Monday will be rainy with scattered waves of showers slowly moving across Texoma throughout the day. A strong cold front will move through behind this rain, bringing 30-40mph wind gusts. Some of our Oklahoma counties could see some scattered snow flurries, but as I suspected, Saturday’s model guidance has dialed down the snow chances greatly. The extremely strong wind gusts will be the bigger story on Tuesday with wind chill temperatures in the 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be drier and warmer but it’s next Friday’s storm system that is looking more significant. An Arctic cold front will bring temperatures down into the 20s for next weekend for what looks like multiple days of sub-freezing temperatures across Texoma. The precipitation type for Friday’s system is still up in the air, but the temperature drop looks guaranteed.

Now is the time to prepare for very cold temperatures this time next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

