Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw Nation shares the buzz about bees with beekeeper workshop

Choctaw Nation shares the buzz with beekeeper workshop
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Choctaw Nation environmental compliance officer Ron Workman says they’re helping spread awareness and educating others about bees.

“Part of our objective is to help native pollinators as well as honey bees in the reservation, so this is the education part of that to educate people about pesticide application around bees and best management practices for managing their beehives,” Workman said.

Beekeeping instructor Pat Tickle has been working with bees for 15 years. He says bees have many benefits, from producing honey and wax to helping farmers grow their crops.

“We can put them on a crop that needs pollination, so we can increase that plant or crop’s yield and abundance,” Tickle said.

Tickle says there has been a decline in the bee population in the United States.

“The small hive beetle is one of them, and the other is the Varroa mite, there’s climate change is going on, planting changes that have impacted them, there’s a lot of little things that are coming together that are working against bees,” Tickle added.

Besides being good for the environment, beekeeping can also provide comfort for those battling with mental health.

“We’re finding out that having bees have a very therapeutic benefit to people with things like PTSD and other emotional and mental concerns,” Tickle stated.

“Bees are something that are very calming to people, even with all the humming and buzzing, and things like that there is something about it that is very therapeutic to people, its even something that when you open the box, you release a lot of inhibitions and just relax with them,” Tickle added.

Tickle says its important to educate others about bees so they can protect them.

“Being part of classes like this, a lot of these people will have bees, or have bees, but not everybody will, but they’ll understand what beekeepers are going through and so its an increase of understanding of what’s going on in your world,” Tickle stated.

Workman says the next beekeeping workshop will be held in Poteau, Oklahoma in February.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christa Tatum, 49, is facing up to life in prison after police said they caught her with...
Durant woman charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
Tyler Klaus, 21, was charged with manslaughter after initially being arrested on a first...
New details on what led to deadly Choctaw County shooting
The man was flown to Medical of City of Plano in critical condition, and police said he died...
Man dies after December motorcycle crash in Paris
A Kingston man has been charged with Manslaughter in Bryan County for allegedly causing a...
Kingston man facing manslaughter charges after fatal crash
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent...
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey calls for investigation of Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections

Latest News

Tishomingo City Manager Troy Golden says they’ve received nearly $30 million dollars in grants...
OSWB and ARPA grants aid Tishomingo with water infrastructure
Southern Oklahoma Library System to offer U.S. citizenship course
Southern Oklahoma Library System to offer U.S. citizenship course
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
How to stay safe with fireworks on New Years
Bird enthusiasts participate in 124th Annual Christmas Bird Count at Travertine Nature Center
Bird enthusiasts participate in 124th Annual Christmas Bird Count at Travertine Nature Center