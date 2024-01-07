Choctaw Nation shares the buzz about bees with beekeeper workshop

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Choctaw Nation environmental compliance officer Ron Workman says they’re helping spread awareness and educating others about bees.

“Part of our objective is to help native pollinators as well as honey bees in the reservation, so this is the education part of that to educate people about pesticide application around bees and best management practices for managing their beehives,” Workman said.

Beekeeping instructor Pat Tickle has been working with bees for 15 years. He says bees have many benefits, from producing honey and wax to helping farmers grow their crops.

“We can put them on a crop that needs pollination, so we can increase that plant or crop’s yield and abundance,” Tickle said.

Tickle says there has been a decline in the bee population in the United States.

“The small hive beetle is one of them, and the other is the Varroa mite, there’s climate change is going on, planting changes that have impacted them, there’s a lot of little things that are coming together that are working against bees,” Tickle added.

Besides being good for the environment, beekeeping can also provide comfort for those battling with mental health.

“We’re finding out that having bees have a very therapeutic benefit to people with things like PTSD and other emotional and mental concerns,” Tickle stated.

“Bees are something that are very calming to people, even with all the humming and buzzing, and things like that there is something about it that is very therapeutic to people, its even something that when you open the box, you release a lot of inhibitions and just relax with them,” Tickle added.

Tickle says its important to educate others about bees so they can protect them.

“Being part of classes like this, a lot of these people will have bees, or have bees, but not everybody will, but they’ll understand what beekeepers are going through and so its an increase of understanding of what’s going on in your world,” Tickle stated.

Workman says the next beekeeping workshop will be held in Poteau, Oklahoma in February.

